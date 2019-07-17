Fog causing flight cancellations, delays throughout country

Thick fog today has caused some domestic flights to be cancelled or delayed.

An Air New Zealand plane serving regional routes approaches Wellington Airport. Source: istock.com

In a statement this afternoon, Air New Zealand said the weather had disrupted travel across the South Island and in to and out of New Plymouth.

Domestic jet flights in and out of both Christchurch and Dunedin have been impacted, but the airline said customers impacted were being offered road transport options where viable.

"Multiple regional turboprop services have been cancelled or significantly delayed this morning and the disruption is likely to impact the schedule for much of the day," the statement said.

"The airline thanks customers for their patience while it works through these weather challenges."

Anyone booked to travel domestically today has been advised to keep an eye on the Air New Zealand arrivals and departures page for the most up to date flight information, as well as subscribing to the ariline's Travel Alert service to receive ongoing updates.