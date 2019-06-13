TODAY |

Fog causes more than 60 domestic flight cancellations, delays at Auckland Airport

Multiple domestic flights have been cancelled and delayed this morning at Auckland Airport due to fog.

In a statement Auckland Airport says, "Approximately 42 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 32 domestic regional flights have been delayed."

Some main trunk domestic flights have also been affected, including:

- One flight to Christchurch and two flights to Queenstown.

- Arrival flights: Two from Queenstown, three from Wellington and two from Christchurch.

International flights have not been affected.

Yesterday domestic flights from Auckland Airport were also affected by fog.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 20, 2014: Auckland Airport at twilight on January 20, 2014. It's the largest and busiest airport in NZ with 14,829,393 passengers in the year ended November 2013.
Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com
