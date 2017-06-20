Fog causes flight cancellations and delays at Christchurch Airport

Source:
Fog is causing headaches for travellers at Christchurch Airport today with numerous flights cancelled or delayed.
Several flights in and out of Christchurch Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to heavy fog.
Source: 1 NEWS
Seven domestic flight have been cancelled and five delayed.
In a statement the airport says: "Travellers are advised to check with their airline for latest flight information".
For flight information visit the airport's website here.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news