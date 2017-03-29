Fog causes dozens of cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

Fog has been causing headaches for travellers flying to and from Auckland Airport this morning with dozens of flights cancelled or delayed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Thirty-four domestic flights have been cancelled this morning while 22 flights have been delayed.

Passengers travelling today have been advised to check Auckland Airport's website to check if their flights have been affected by the fog this morning.

Some passengers have taken to social media to voice their displeasure at the delays.