 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Fog causes dozens of cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fog has been causing headaches for travellers flying to and from Auckland Airport this morning with dozens of flights cancelled or delayed.

Travellers are waiting on a wind change to push the fog out to sea, with thousands of people forced to alter their travel plans.

Source: 1 NEWS

Thirty-four domestic flights have been cancelled this morning while 22 flights have been delayed.

Passengers travelling today have been advised to check Auckland Airport's website to check if their flights have been affected by the fog this morning.

Some passengers have taken to social media to voice their displeasure at the delays.

No international flights have been affected by the fog.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

03:27
2
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

00:29
3
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

4
Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

5
Travellers are waiting on a wind change to push the fog out to sea, with thousands of people forced to alter their travel plans.

Fog causes dozens of cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

00:30
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police.

Police seek man considered armed and dangerous in South Island

Michael John Hughes is wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges around the South Island.

Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

Back to Basics: How to ditch the plastic habit

Our columnist Lydia Harvey gives us her tips on reducing the build-up of plastic in your home and ditching that plastic habit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ