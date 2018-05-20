Fog cannon activated in armed Hamilton robbery

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
A petrol station attendant in Hamilton activated a fog cannon to avoid getting hurt in an armed robbery this morning.
Three men with weapons forced their way into a Z Energy gas station in Hamilton.
Three armed men forced their way into a Z Energy petrol station on Wairere Drive at about 5am today.
The attendant activated the cannon, and secured herself in a safe room.
The offenders stole two cash registers before leaving in a stolen grey Mazda Atenza.
Police would like anyone who can identify the men to contact them.
