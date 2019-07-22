TODAY |

Fog blankets Wellington, as All Blacks' flight disrupted

1 NEWS
The All Blacks have had to cancel a planned media opportunity in Wellington this morning due to "flight disruptions".

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement the 10.30am meeting at the team hotel in Wellington was cancelled. 

Wellington fog smothers the Beehive. Source: 1 NEWS

A Wellington Airport spokesperson told 1 NEWS there had been disruptions to flights this morning due to the fog, but it had since lifted.

Some flights were departing, but there was at least one cancellation and a few delays, the spokesperson said.

MetService says the fog was due to a low cloud descending this morning.

The All Blacks have had to cancel a planned media opportunity due to a “flight disruption” coming into the capital. Source: 1 NEWS
