Fog blankets Auckland cancelling flights, lower South Island motorists warned to take extreme caution

A thick cloud of fog shrouded Auckland this morning, with flights cancelled due to the fog restrictions in place from Auckland Airport.

A spokesperson from Auckland airport said about 13 domestic regional flights had been cancelled and six had been delayed.

Four flights have been rescheduled from 5.45am to 9am, all going to Perth.

Further south, motorists driving in Southland and Otago are being warned to watch out for black ice this weekend.

Very low temperatures are expected this weekend, and particularly where the roads get no sun, motorists can expect black ice.

Police attended two crashes in Southland and Clutha on yesterday evening where cars slid on ice, said Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk.

"Luckily, no one was injured but a power pole was damaged from one crash and a truck overturned in the other."

"We've also received a number of reports of near-misses due to the black ice on roads across Southland and Central Otago," says Sen Sgt Kirk.

Grit has since been put on Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway but drivers are not slowing down enough.

Motorists must remember that the speed limit is not a target. It is the maximum distance you can drive in safe and ideal conditions, which right now we do not have," he said.

The MetService says a front is expected to move east across the South Island overnight and during this morning, bringing some light snow, or possibly freezing rain to some inland areas.

There is a risk that snow or freezing rain may cause very icy and hazardous driving conditions during this period. These conditions are expected in inland parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury south of about Arthur's Pass.