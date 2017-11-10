Focus fixed on saving marine wildlife and cleaning up ocean as Seaweek kicks off

A greater focus is set to go on New Zealand's precious marine animals this month as Seaweek kicks off.

Source: 1 NEWS

The annual celebrations begin today, with events to include beach clean ups, guided snorkelling trips and public talks raising awareness about marine animals and what's needed for healthy oceans.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says New Zealanders are lucky to be surrounded by more than 17,000 marine species living in the country's waters.

"But around 90 per cent of our seabirds are in trouble, including all our endemic albatross, mollymawk and penguin species, and a number of very rare petrels and terns," she said.

"More than a quarter of our marine mammal species are declining."

Led by the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education, Seaweek aims to especially raise the profile of these threatened species.

Topics to be discussed at Seaweek events and talks around the country include measures to expand New Zealand's network of marine protected areas and reducing the impacts of human activities on marine habitats and species.

This could mean protecting estuaries from sediment pollution, avoiding plastic pollution of the oceans, and ensuring fishing doesn't kill protected seabirds and marine mammals, Ms Sage said.

"Antarctica's Ross Sea Marine Protected Area was established last December and I've asked the Department of Conservation to investigate establishing a marine mammal sanctuary off the coast of south Taranaki," she said.