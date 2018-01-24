From flying dildos to Donald Trump – a look back on the history of the TPP

The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact finally looks set to cross the line and the government says the rejigged agreement is now a fairer deal for New Zealand.

The 11 Pacific Rim countries are expected to sign a tweaked agreement on March 8 in Chile.

The agreement - now called the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) - was finalised at a meeting of trade officials in Tokyo yesterday.

Canada threw a spanner in the works at the APEC summit in Vietnam last year derailing efforts to finalise a revamped deal. It has since been coaxed back.

When Labour was in opposition it opposed the first 12-nation TPP deal, which included the US before President Donald Trump withdrew.

Trade Minister David Parker says it is now a fairer deal for New Zealand.

"It satisfies the five conditions the Labour-led government set down for a revised TPP," he said in a statement.

"They included increased market access for exports, upholding the Treaty of Waitangi, protecting the Pharmac model and preserving the right to regulate in the public interest."

It also narrowed the scope to make investor state dispute settlement claims, he said.

New Zealand will have, for the first time, preferential access into Japan, and its first FTA with Canada, Mexico and Peru.

Stephen Jacobi, executive director of the NZ International Business Forum, says it comes not a moment too soon for New Zealand in Japan "where our trade interests have suffered because we lack the sort of trade arrangements that our competitors enjoy".

The original TPP - it would have been the world's largest free-trade deal - was signed in Auckland in early 2016 with mass protests outside the event. The deal was put on ice and underwent new negotiations after the US withdrew.

TPP FACTS

* The TPP 11 is made up of: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

* US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal a year ago after describing it as "a continuing rape of our country".

* Some opponents of the TPP fear it opens doors for companies to sue governments for changing policies if it harms their investments.