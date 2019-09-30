Fly Buys offers refunds to customers who snapped up $140 iPhone 11s

Fly Buys has apologised and will be offering refunds after brand new iPhone 11s were mistakenly sold on its website for a fraction of their retail price.

Fly Buys customers were surprised and perhaps delighted to find that the website was selling brand new Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max phones for 805 - the equivalent of about $140.66.

The handset has a retail cost starting at $2149.

Several customers took the chance and purchased phones, with some customers reportedly purchasing several.

A rush of traffic to the site after the erroneous pricing was publicised online led to the Fly Buys website briefly crashing on Sunday, but the spokesperson confirmed they are now back online.

The spokesperson said that "we are aware that a 512GB Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max was displayed on the Fly Buys website over the weekend with the incorrect number of points required for redemption.

"This was an error and we apologise to our members for any inconvenience this caused.

"We will be refunding any points and/or money that our affected members spent on this product and we will be contacting these members directly today."

This is not the first time Fly Buys has faced this issue.

In 2016, customers were asked to return iPads they had bought on the Fly Buys site for just one Fly Buys point - they were usually priced at the equivalent of about 7000 points.

Retailers generally have to honour the prices they have advertised for products, but they are also not legally obligated to sell the item at that price - if it was an honest mistake.