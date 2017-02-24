Flurry of earthquakes hit inland South Island, including 'severe' rattle

Source:
A flurry of earthquakes have struck near Arthur's Pass in the South Island overnight, the largest being a 4.9 magnitude shake described as 'severe' by GeoNet.
Magnitude 4.9 quake near Arthur's Pass on February 22. (GeoNet)
That quake struck at 2.35am, and was at a depth of 8km.
Just over 200 people reported feeling it on the GeoNet website.
That was followed by six further quakes over the next two hours, the largest a magnitude four at a depth of seven kilometers.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news