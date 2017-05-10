Flowers, adornments on 170 babies' graves damaged by lawn contractors at South Auckland cemetery

Flowers and small adornments on about 170 babies' graves have been damaged by maintenance contractors at a South Auckland cemetery.

Toys from a plot piled onto a concrete strip between graves at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Council says it is investigating "unacceptable" work carried out by its maintenance contractors in the children's area of Manukau Memorial Gardens this week.

Some flowers and small adornments from two burial beams at the Western Lawn babies' section one, affecting 170 plots, have been damaged during maintenance of the surrounding lawns, said Catherine Moore, manager of Auckland cemeteries.

A smashed cross on a child's grave at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Source: 1 NEWS

"We are encouraging parents of children buried in this area of the cemetery to contact us as soon as possible, so we can determine if any damage has been done to adornments on their plo," Ms Moore said.

Staff members will be on site at the children's area today to speak with visitors, she said.

"Auckland Council is very disappointed that any damage has occurred, and will be endeavouring to contact as many affected families as possible to discuss what has happened, and the steps we will be taking to rectify this.

"We appreciate that this will be distressing for families, and we will ensure this will be managed with sensitivity and care, Ms Moore said.

An uprooted flower and teddy at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Source: 1 NEWS

Adornments have been placed on the concrete berms and the area has been tidied, while broken adornments have been carefully collected and stored, the council said.