Flotilla of waka take to the water to commemorate 180 years since signing of Treaty of Waitangi

A flotilla of waka took to the water this morning to commemorate 180 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

More than 1000 people gathered to oversee Waitangi Day commemorations, which began with politicians addressing the crowd gathered at the Upper Treaty Grounds, acknowledging Te Tiriti o Waitangi.



"Today, we mark the Treaty of Waitangi – Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we acknowledge our partnership. Constantly learning, striving for better, holding hope for the future," she said.



Royal New Zealand Navy Admiral David Proctor, who has been attending Waitangi commemorations since he was a young officer in 1994, praised this year's turnout.

"Yesterday was more or less the Government's day - today is New Zealand's day," he told 1 NEWS.



The Navy is set to blend tikanga Māori with the Navy through the announcement with a waka carving, assisted by iwi across the country, to coincide with a marae's 21st birthday.

Waka at Waitangi. Source: 1 NEWS