Flotilla of waka take to the water to commemorate 180 years since signing of Treaty of Waitangi

Source:  1 NEWS

A flotilla of waka took to the water this morning to commemorate 180 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

A large crowd gathered this morning to mark 180 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 1000 people gathered to oversee Waitangi Day commemorations, which began with politicians addressing the crowd gathered at the Upper Treaty Grounds, acknowledging Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there should be constant learning around the Treaty partnership, “striving to be better, holding hope for the future”.

Jacinda Ardern said the day gave an opportunity to be open and frank about where the country is in its partnership. Source: 1 NEWS

"Today, we mark the Treaty of Waitangi – Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we acknowledge our partnership. Constantly learning, striving for better, holding hope for the future," she said. 

Royal New Zealand Navy Admiral David Proctor, who has been attending Waitangi commemorations since he was a young officer in 1994, praised this year's turnout. 

"Yesterday was more or less the Government's day - today is New Zealand's day," he told 1 NEWS.  

The Navy is set to blend tikanga Māori with the Navy through the announcement with a waka carving, assisted by iwi across the country, to coincide with a marae's 21st birthday.

Waka at Waitangi. Source: 1 NEWS

"It’s important to us because that’s New Zealand’s waka. We are the Royal New Zealand Navy, we represent Aotearoa, so it's important to our sailors," Admiral Proctor said.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
