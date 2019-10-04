Flotilla set for Gisborne arrival today, first stop on Tuia 250 journey



A flotilla of six ships are preparing to land in Gisborne today.

It's part events to commemorate 250 years since the first encounters between Māori and European.

The maritime journey retraces the path of Captain Cook's Endeavour.

Dame Jenny Shipley says marking this historic arrival is about uniting New Zealanders.

“It’s how do we work together? How do we bind ourselves in a shared future? Which is what Tuia means,” she says.

“Tuia means 'united and bound together'. Not the same, but committed to working together,” Ms Shipley says.