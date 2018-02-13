 

Floods in Bay of Plenty compounded by further deluge forecast today

Large swaths of eastern Bay of Plenty are flooded this morning, with forecasts of heavy rain again today causing emergency concerns in many soaked North Island locations. 

The culprit is a moist northeast flow with a slow-moving trough.
Source: Breakfast

The Ministry of Education has this morning advised Bay of Plenty parents should keep in contact with schools today, after five schools in the region, Opotiki in particular, were closed due to severe weather yesterday.

The Opotiki District Council has activated its emergency operations centre and portaloos have been set up around the town after the wastewater system broke down yesterday.

The council says it will be days before debris are cleared and flooding damage repaired in the town.

Floodwater in Opotiki is being pumped away, with some roads remaining underwater and closed, and the council says it will take "some time" for contractors to reach all rural roads.

It is advised drivers should take a cautious approach on all roads.

MetServices rain forecast shows more rain will fall in the eastern Bay of Plenty today, but not as heavily as yesterday.

A severe rain watch has been lifted for the area.

On Monday night MetService said heavy rain was possible for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua,Taupo and eastern parts of Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui.

The culprit is a moist northeast flow with a slow-moving trough which was forecast to move southwest onto Waikato through Taupo on Tuesday morning, before weakening on Tuesday night.

Rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria in Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are possible until mid-morning Tuesday, and in Taupo, eastern Taumarunui, and inland parts of Waikato and Waitomo during Tuesday.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said Monday there had already been more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours before this weather system arrived and it could deliver the same amount again and more.

Flood managers were also preparing for a possible second event later in the week. A more accurate picture of the track of Cyclone Gita would emerge during the week, they said.

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Natural Disasters

