Flooding turns Greymouth backyards into muddy pools

Flooding has turned some backyards into muddy pools in Greymouth where a resident's video shows two houses on Marsden Road surrounded by floodwaters.

After torrential rain, residents on Marsden Road say water nearly made it inside two houses.
Source: 1 NEWS

A resident who took the phone video told 1 NEWS that, "due to [an] open drain which council has delayed in piping, and restricted piping further along, our house and [an] elderly neighbour's house was flooded - nearly made it inside". 

Southern Fire Communications has told 1 NEWS they attended about 60 flooding incidents on the West Coast today, mainly in the Hokitika and Greymouth districts, and mostly to street flooding and property damage.

Only yesterday parts of the West Coast were classified as in a drought.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says the average rainfall in Greymouth District in the past 24 hours is around 140mm, and more rain is expected tonight.

The sudden torrential downpour forced people in Greymouth and Hokitika to evacuate their homes.

Greymouth District Council said the welfare centre set up at the Westland Recreation Centre would be closed at 4pm because it has not been used so far. It would be reopened if necessary. 

Red Cross volunteers have been out in some seriously affected areas in Greymouth District today and with more rain on the way, a team from Christchurch will be deployed tonight. 

Seven streets and roads remained closed in the Greymouth area late this afternoon.

Mayor Tony Kokshoorn urges Greymouth residents to avoid travel after heavy rain causes 'huge amount of surface water'.
Source: Supplied
NIWA reported that more than 153mm of rain had fallen in Greymouth in the past two days.
Source: Facebook/Gemma Ann

