Flooding turns Coromandel Peninsula resident's home into 'lakeside property'

By Jessica Morris
A resident in Kuaotunu, on the upper east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula has told 1 NEWS she can't leave her house due to flooding.
The woman who did not want to be named said her house suddenly became "a lakeside property".
Water had gone right through her car, up to the seats, and created "sludge" inside. The woman said it will likely have to be written off due to flood damage.
Her alarm went off around 5am due to the flooding.
It comes as a severe weather watch has been issued for heavy rain in the Coromandel Peninsula, as well as parts of Northland and Auckland including Great Barrier Island today.
Emergency services have already been called to weather-related incidents on the Coromandel Peninsula, including people being trapped inside their house after it flooded this morning.