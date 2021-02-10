Flooding possible as 'prolonged' front moves over NZ in next few days

MetService is forecasting a "prolonged and significant" weather event, as an active front moving eastwards brings rain and wind across New Zealand from later today through to Saturday.

An umbrella in the rain. Source: istock.com

Rain is expected to set in over the South Island this afternoon.

North to northwest winds are also expected to strengthen over central New Zealand ahead of the front tomorrow, with severe weather warnings for strong winds in Marlborough, Wellington, south Wairarapa and Taranaki.

As this system moves across the country on Saturday, heavy rain is expected to spread over the North Island. Severe weather watches for heavy rain are also in force for the lower North Island and the central high country across to Taranaki.

The upper North Island, from Waitomo through to Northland, as well as the Bay of Plenty, doesn’t escape and can expect strong or gale force northerlies with a period of heavy rain Saturday afternoon.

“This is a prolonged and significant event. There is potential for flooding, slips and disruption to travel so take care, and travel only if needed," MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.