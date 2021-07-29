Flooding not expected in NZ after Alaska earthquake: Civil Defence

Flooding on New Zealand's coastlines is not expected following a large earthquake near Alaska earlier tonight, according to Civil Defence.

The quake (light blue dot) struck 91 km off Perryville in Alaska. Source: 1 NEWS

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its scientific advisors are still assessing whether any other tsunami activity, like strong or unusual currents and unpredictable surges at shorelines are likely.

"People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities," NEMA said.

According to the US tsunami centre, waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 metres above tide level for the coast of New Zealand.

That forecast is also applicable to American Samoa, Australia, China, Chile, Chuuk, Colombia, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Guatemala, Hawaii, Honuras, Howland and Baker, Indonesia, Japan, Jarvis Island, Johnston Atoll, Kermadec Islands, Kiribati, Kosare, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Midway Island, Nauru and New Caledonia.

The magnitude 8.2 quake struck off the coast of Alaska at around 6.15pm (NZ time) at a depth of 46.7km, according to the US Geological Survey.

"If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours," Civil Defence wrote on Twitter.

A tsunami watch has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) for both Hawaii and Guam.

While Anchorage, Alaska's most populous city, has been ruled as safe from any potential tsunami risks, according to the US National Weather Service.