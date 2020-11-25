Flooding on New Plymouth streets as downpours pound North Island

Flooding and slips are causing disruption across Taranaki and the council has mobilised its emergency response teams as heavy rain pounds much of the North Island.

Flooding on New Plymouth street. Source: New Plymouth Council

MetService said rain and thunderstorms were due to affect Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Taihape through to 8pm.

Downpours in Taranaki started overnight in the day and by midday 90mm of rain had fallen at New Plymouth Airport, more than in all of last of last November. Nearby Hillsborough got 67.5mm from 6am-9am, including 33.5mm in the last of those hours.

Sewage overflows have been reported at pump stations in New Plymouth and public health warning signs are going up at beaches after the rain.

The district council has closed Calvert Road in Moturoa, Brougham Street in the city and Egmont Road between Katere Road and Henwood roads due to flooding.

It has also closed the Huatoki Plaza and Puke Ariki underpass due to rising water levels.

The council has mobilised its emergency response team and has crews on the ground clearing drains and removing debris.

The Transport Agency says a slip is being cleared from State Highway 3 at Tangahoe south of Hawera.

One lane is flooded at the intersection of SH3 and Dudley Road south of Inglewood and a 30km/h speed limit is in place.

Flooding is also causing disruption in Egmont Village and further south on SH3 at Kākaramea.

On State Highway 45, flooding has been reported at multiple locations between Ōkato and Opunake.

Rain warnings are in place for Bay of Plenty and Taranaki north of Eltham, including the mountain, through to this evening.

MetService says rainfall this heavy can cause surface flooding and flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

The upper South Island isn't escaping the wet weather, with the Kaikōura Coast and Takaka Hill and Arthur Range areas under a heavy rain watch.

Main centre forecasts:

Auckland - Rain, heavy at times, turning to showers in the evening as strong, gusty northerlies ease. Possible squally thunderstorms this morning and afternoon. High: 24C

Hamilton - Rain, heavy at times, turning to showers in the evening as strong, gusty northerlies ease. Possible squally thunderstorms until late evening. High: 23C

Wellington - Periods of rain, some possibly heavy, easing at night. Northeasterlies. High: 16C

Christchurch - Patchy drizzle, turning to rain later this morning, easing back to drizzle in the evening. Northeasterlies. High: 17C