 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Flooding hits Kapiti Coast forcing houses to be evacuated

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A emergency operations centre has been activated.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

3
Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

00:15
4
The Kiwi trio almost caused a massive upset against South Korea but it left them out of breathe for a race against the Dutch.

Watch: NZ men's skating team come agonisingly close to gold medal race, have nothing left in the tank for bronze

03:31
5
Moya Carrothers' best friend Alice wanted something good to happen in her life.

Meet Moya, a devoted mum-of-three who lost her husband - she's been surprised with the trip of a lifetime

Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

Heavy rain and high tide have caused 11 streets around Paraparaumu Beach and Raumati South to be affected.


01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 