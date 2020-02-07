Flooding forces Southland midwife to see clients by boat

TODAY |

Natalia Sutherland, 1 NEWS Digital Reporter
A Southland midwife was left with no option but to use a boat to visit her clients after two days of rain brought flooding to the region.

A video posted on Instagram, with the caption ‘Midwifery in Southland today…meeting Mel’, shows the extent of the flooding which left the midwife stranded while visiting her clients.

Speaking yesterday, a spokesperson from Bloom Maternity says despite the weather they had to find a way to keep their services going for the women.

“One of the midwives in our practice was stranded with only access via boat.

“Thanks to her partner we were able to try and keep business going as usual for the women and whānau in our care.”

They say many of the women currently in their care in Southland have no access to Invercargill.

“[It] makes for a very stressful time for all [of us]. We do our best to provide safe quality care.”

The midwives were too busy for an interview as they are helping women across the area but said in a message they were “thrilled” to have support for the work they were doing.

