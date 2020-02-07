TODAY |

Flooding forces Southland midwife to catch a ride to work by boat

Natalia Sutherland, 1 NEWS Digital Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A Southland midwife was left with no option but to catch a ride to work by a boat after two days of rain brought flooding to the region.

A Bloom Maternity midwife was stranded by this week’s flooding in Southland and had to be picked up by boat. Source: Bloom Maternity

A video posted on Instagram, with the caption ‘Midwifery in Southland today…meeting Mel’, shows the extent of the flooding which left the midwife stranded.

Those in nearby Gore and Wyndham have been allowed back but are facing a big clean-up. Source: 1 NEWS

“One of the midwives in our practice was stranded with only access via boat," a spokesperson for Bloom Maternity told 1 NEWS yesterday.

“Thanks to her partner we were able to try and keep business going as usual for the women and whānau in our care.”

They say many of the women currently in their care in Southland have no access to Invercargill.

Flooding forces Southland farmers to use jetboat to save livestock

“[It] makes for a very stressful time for all [of us]. We do our best to provide safe quality care.”

The midwives were too busy for an interview as they are helping women across the area but said in a message they were “thrilled” to have support for the work they were doing.

