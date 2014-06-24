TODAY |

Flooding on Coromandel Peninsula forces road closures, people to flee house

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato

People were trapped inside their house after it flooded this morning in Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula today.

Fire and Emergency responded to the incident on Wharekaho Rd, Kuaotuno at 4am this morning. The trapped people had evacuated before the two fire engines arrived.

One appliance also attended to reports of a loose roof on Koromiko Rd in Matamata at 7am.

Meanwhile number of roads have been closed following flooding in Whitianga.

State Highway 25 is closed between Whitianga and Tairua; Tairua and Hikuai; and Coromandel and Whitianga, police said.

Motorists have been advised to delay their travel or take alternative routes where possible.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said to expect heavy rain until around 11am. 

Wet weather
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Warm reception for All Blacks after typhoon-delayed arrival in Japan for Rugby World Cup
3
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
4
Auckland boy left in tears by opponent's father tells fired-up parents on the sideline: 'Quiet down a bit'
5
'Let's get in behind this' – Mike King backs Government's suicide prevention plan
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:46

As NZ's long winter winds down, psychologist gives advice on beating the rainy day blues
04:31

Auckland boy left in tears by opponent's father tells fired-up parents on the sideline: 'Quiet down a bit'
05:57

Mental health funding good, but advocate calls for more to tackle the issue
01:32

'Large amounts' of farming will have to go under Government's waterways plan - Federated Farmers