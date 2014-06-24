Flooding on Coromandel Peninsula forces road closures, people to flee house

People were trapped inside their house after it flooded this morning in Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula today.

Fire and Emergency responded to the incident on Wharekaho Rd, Kuaotuno at 4am this morning. The trapped people had evacuated before the two fire engines arrived.

One appliance also attended to reports of a loose roof on Koromiko Rd in Matamata at 7am.

Meanwhile number of roads have been closed following flooding in Whitianga.

State Highway 25 is closed between Whitianga and Tairua; Tairua and Hikuai; and Coromandel and Whitianga, police said.

Motorists have been advised to delay their travel or take alternative routes where possible.