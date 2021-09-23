Flooding closes SH1 north of Kaikohe after overnight rain

Flooding has closed part of State Highway 1 in Northland, leaving those trying to travel north faced with a "long detour" via SH10.

Surface flooding on Maich Rd, Manurewa, after heavy rain in much of the North Island overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) advised at 8am on Thursday SH1 Kaitāia to Ohaeawai was closed.

It said this was due to flooding at the one-lane bridge over the Waihou River, warning motorists to delay their journeys or take the "long detour" via SH10.

It comes after wild weather affected much of the country overnight, with MetService issuing a raft of weather watches and warnings, many of which have now lifted.

Northland Regional Council river and rainfall data captured over the last 24 hours saw between 25 and 79 millimetres fall in the region.

The most rain — 112mm — fell at Waimamaku.