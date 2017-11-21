 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Flooding closes series of Christchurch roads

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Flooding has closed a number of roads in Christchurch this morning.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

The closures are located in the suburbs of New Brighton, Aranui and Opawa.

Anzac Dr (SH74), which passes around the eastern suburbs of Christchurch, is currently affected by surface flooding from Wainoni Rd to Pages Rd. 

Owles Terrace, in the suburb of New Brighton, from Bridge St to Union St is closed.

New Brighton Rd, between Palmers Rd St and Pages Rd at the roundabout, is also currently closed due to flooding.

Opawa Rd Bridge, Opawa, at Clarendon Terrace and Aynsley Terrace is also currently closed.

Related

Transport

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen,17, to be sentenced in Sydney

01:05
2
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

00:51
3
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

01:50
4
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

5

Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.


00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.

01:05
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather, then nature intervened.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 