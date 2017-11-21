Flooding closes series of Christchurch roads

Flooding has closed a number of roads in Christchurch this morning.

The closures are located in the suburbs of New Brighton, Aranui and Opawa.

Anzac Dr (SH74), which passes around the eastern suburbs of Christchurch, is currently affected by surface flooding from Wainoni Rd to Pages Rd.

Owles Terrace, in the suburb of New Brighton, from Bridge St to Union St is closed.

New Brighton Rd, between Palmers Rd St and Pages Rd at the roundabout, is also currently closed due to flooding.