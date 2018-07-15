Flooding and slips isolate Coromandel Peninsula

Coromandel Peninsula has been isolated by flooding and slips as heavy rain continues to fall in the North Island.

Heavy rain warnings have been lifted for Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula but there are warnings in place for Bay of Plenty, west of Maketu and for Gisborne from Tolaga Bay northwards and the ranges of Bay of Plenty, east of Opotiki.

In the South Island, heavy rain warnings are in place for the area northwest of Nelson and eastern Marlborough including the Kaikōura Coast.

Garry Towler, the area's Civil Defence controller, said major slips on Kopu-Hikuai and Manaia Roads meant both arterial routes had to be closed around 2pm.

State Highway 25 between Kaimarama and Whitianga were also closed due to flooding, he said.

"Our waters go down very very quickly, but what does concern us of course is any slip on the Kopu-Hikuai, State Highway 25, is always significant and therefore we can expect that the Kopu-Hikuai could be closed for some time."

Meanwhile, a monument dedicated to Captain Cook has fallen into the sea in the Coromandel.

There have been major slips on the Kopu-Hikaui and Manaia Roads and there has been erosion along the Mercury Bay coastline, near the monument.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie said the council was working on ways to save the monument.

"Unfortunately the sea beat us to it, but we're going to fight back.

"My understanding is we've rescued the plinth and we're going to have a meeting with the locals on site tomorrow ... to work out where they want to replace the plinth."

A heavy rain warning for the area is in place until 6pm tonight.

Gisborne Civil Defence said it was on standby with up to 80mm of rain expected in Tolaga Bay this afternoon.

Northland received its heaviest rain in the early hours of the morning.

"Kerikeri is the one that's had the most, in the urban areas - so that got 48.6 millimetres in the last 18 hours," Ms Clark said.

Coromandel Peninsula had the most rain so far with 106.5 millimetres in the last 24 hours recorded up in the pinnacles, Ms Clark said.

She said the weather was moving faster down the country than what was initially forecast.

"People may be seeing the rain a little bit earlier and it will be clearing a little bit earlier."

Earlier, emergency services were busy with callouts to about 30 incidents of flooding in Auckland, while power is finally back on for 77 homes near Dargaville after wild weather lashed parts of the North Island.

Strong rain and wind coincided with a king tide earlier today, wreaking havoc.

Auckland Civil Defence said another king tide at 9.26pm would be likely to flood Tamaki Drive and Esmonde Road, and possibly Beachlands-Maraetai and Omaha coastal areas.

The MetService said the high tide could cause further disruptions to vulnerable east coast roads in Auckland and that all eastern coasts from Northland through to Bay of Plenty would be at risk.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said they had attended 30 flooding incidents in Auckland since 7am.

Callouts were initially concentrated on the North Shore.

Coastguard Auckland duty officer Carolyn Caukwell said there had been no reported incidents and very few boats were out on the water.

"We hope that people are heeding the warnings.

"It's not very nice out there but it's certainly not the worst weather we've seen this year."

Ms Caukwell said the coastguard were keeping an eye on Tamaki Drive and their breakwater in front of the marine rescue centre in light of expected king tides.

The biggest risk today was for people with moored boats.

A Vector spokesperson said there had been no major power outages in Auckland.

Power supply to 77 homes in Tokatoka, near Dargaville, is back on after being out since 4.15am after an 11,000-vault power line came down.