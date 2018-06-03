 

Flooding and slips in Bay of Plenty tonight as torrential rain hits

Surface flooding, slips and torrential rain is hitting the Bay of Plenty tonight after heavy downpours across the top of the North Island today.

Flooding, slips and heavy downpours have been widespread this long weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Flooding is occurring at Papmoa Beach, Te Puke, Mount Maunganui, Otumoetai and Katikati.

No one has been reported as injured in weather-related events yet, but police said people in cars are being affected.

Police are asking motorists to follow the directions of emergency services and roading contractors as some local roads may be closed.

It has been advised that non-essential travel be delayed.

Fire and Emergency received just under 200 weather-related call outs today after heavy downpours battered the top half of the North Island.

It said the areas most affected have been Auckland, the Thames and Coromandel area and Bay of Plenty, where calls were still coming in.

MetService said there was a heavy rain warning in place in the Bay of Plenty, west of Te Puke and the Kaimai Range until 6am tomorrow.

It said there could be up to 25 millimetres of rain per hour.

Up to 80 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Auckland today, with Waiheke Island, Whangaparoa, Warkworth, Albany, Orewa, and Tamaki getting the biggest downpours.

The heavy rain then moved south to the Coromandel, causing surface flooding, slips, and road closures.

Downpours have caused road closures along State Highway 25 and motorists are being urged to take extreme caution.

The police in the Coromandel have advised against any non essential travel.

Thames Valley Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said about 100 millimetres of rain was expected to accumulate by this evening but should then ease.

In Bay of Plenty, State Highway Two is closed near Katikati, between Highfields Drive and Beach Road.

Many areas have been left awash.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Hauraki District Council is warning motorists to take extreme care when driving tonight.

It said Barry Road near the Golden Valley bridge was underwater and closed.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain in Northland tomorrow, with a severe weather watch in place from 3am.

And while the North has been coping with intense rain, the South has been shivering, with a maximum of 1 degree in Alexandra and 3 degrees in Wanaka and Te Anau.

By comparison, Queenstown was an almost balmy 6 and Invercargill, Ashburton and Timaru 8.

