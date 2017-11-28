Flood-ravaged Otago highway at Roxburgh reopens

The highway through flood-damaged Roxburgh will open this weekend before closing again for at least four days next week.

A flash flood last Sunday carried boulders and debris into the Central Otago town which rests on a popular tourism route.

State Highway 8 - closed in the flooding - will reopen from 6pm on Friday through to 6am on Monday, the New Zealand Transport Agency says.

Leanne Mash, the Central Otago District Council's chief, said 14 diggers and 17 trucks had carted tonnes of rock and debris from five creeks and that the 19 contractors working in the town would take a break during the weekend.

A skeleton crew will be on for dust suppression and traffic management.

SH8 has been closed to through-traffic at Millers Flat and Lake Roxburgh Village since Sunday evening, with a detour via Teviot Road.

Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said police would have a boosted presence in the Teviot Valley during the weekend.

"When the highway reopens there will still be issues with debris, with dust; there will be speed restrictions," he said.

"It's important please that we all just take that extra bit of care and slow down. Everybody is safe from the weekend and we want people to stay safe, especially on the roads."

Mayor Tim Cadogan said the weekend reopening was going to allow a bit more normality for the residents and business communities of not just Roxburgh, but also Coal Creek and Ettrick.

"Full credit to the contractors. When I first got here on Monday I couldn't believe we'd have the town kind of back to normal by Friday," he said.

In the town only residents are allowed access to Tweed Street, Leitholm Place and Paisley Place.

Roxburgh and Lake Roxburgh Village residents have to continue to boil water used for drinking, cleaning teeth and cooking.