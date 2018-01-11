Flood-hit West Coast set for more heavy rain overnight, Nelson also in the firing line

The flood-hit West Coast, already reeling from evacuations of homes and road closures, is in for more heavy rain overnight.

MetService tonight issued a new severe weather warning for outbreaks of heavy rain in Westland and Buller, and the Canterbury High Country within 10km east of the Main Divide.

Nelson is set to get heavy rain from late tomorrow morning.

Buller, Westland and the Canterbury High Country are being warned to expect a further 50 to 70mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, including near the Main Divide from 8pm tonight until 7am Friday.

Nelson, west of Motueka, can expect 100 to 120mm of northeasterly rain to accumulate, mainly about the ranges over the 24 hours from noon Friday till noon Saturday. Further heavy falls are possible Saturday afternoon.

MetService warns rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Homes have been evacuated and roads closed in parts of the West Coast after a sudden torrential downpour brought flash flooding to Greymouth and Hokitika.

Only yesterday the Grey and Buller districts were officially classified as in drought, but weeks of rainfall they missed out on has all but thundered in today.

Roads were inundated and businesses and houses flooded.

By 4pm today, 147 millimetres of rain had fallen in Greymouth over 24 hours.

Lewis Pass had 110mm while Arthurs Pass had 121mm.

But it's Hokitika that has been the hardest hit, with 171mm.