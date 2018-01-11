 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Flood-hit West Coast set for more heavy rain overnight, Nelson also in the firing line

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The flood-hit West Coast, already reeling from evacuations of homes and road closures, is in for more heavy rain overnight.

Only yesterday parts of the West Coast were classified as in a drought.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService tonight issued a new severe weather warning for outbreaks of heavy rain in Westland and Buller, and the Canterbury High Country within 10km east of the Main Divide.

Nelson is set to get heavy rain from late tomorrow morning. 

After torrential rain, residents on Marsden Road say water nearly made it inside two houses.
Source: 1 NEWS

Buller, Westland and the Canterbury High Country are being warned to expect a further 50 to 70mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, including near the Main Divide from 8pm tonight until 7am Friday.

Nelson, west of Motueka, can expect 100 to 120mm of northeasterly rain to accumulate, mainly about the ranges over the 24 hours from noon Friday till noon Saturday. Further heavy falls are possible Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Tony Kokshoorn urges Greymouth residents to avoid travel after heavy rain causes 'huge amount of surface water'.
Source: Supplied

MetService warns rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Homes have been evacuated and roads closed in parts of the West Coast after a sudden torrential downpour brought flash flooding to Greymouth and Hokitika.

Heavy downpour causes Greymouth resident’s property to flood like she’s never seen before.
Source: Gemma Ann

Only yesterday the Grey and Buller districts were officially classified as in drought, but weeks of rainfall they missed out on has all but thundered in today.

Roads were inundated and businesses and houses flooded.

By 4pm today, 147 millimetres of rain had fallen in Greymouth over 24 hours. 

Lewis Pass had 110mm while Arthurs Pass had 121mm.

But it's Hokitika that has been the hardest hit, with 171mm.

Normally the town gets 240mm in the whole month of January.

Related

West Coast

00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours
00:15
After torrential rain, residents on Marsden Road say water nearly made it inside two houses.

Flooding turns Greymouth backyards into muddy pools

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

2
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

01:21
3
The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Watch: Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori


01:52
4
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

00:19
5
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 