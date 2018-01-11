 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Flood-hit Greymouth spared further damage despite overnight rain

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Red Cross welfare centre set up following heavy flooding in the West Coast town of Greymouth yesterday will be closed this morning, as it is not needed.

Only yesterday parts of the West Coast were classified as in a drought.
Source: 1 NEWS

Heavy downpours yesterday led to many streets being inundated, but while there had been consistent rain overnight, the flooding appears to have eased.

The Fire Service reports that it was not called to any flooding incidents overnight.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross told 1 NEWS they would be talking to Civil Defence this morning about closing the welfare centre which was set up, as "there is no need for it".

After torrential rain, residents on Marsden Road say water nearly made it inside two houses.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService reports that the complex low weather system will continue to affect the South Island until Saturday.

The West Coast is likely to continue to receive some heavy downfalls today and going into tomorrow.

Particularly heavy falls are forecast to arrive overnight tonight.

Southern Fire Communications told 1 NEWS yesterday that they attended about 60 flooding incidents on the West Coast, mainly in the Hokitika and Greymouth districts, and mostly to street flooding and property damage.

Mayor Tony Kokshoorn urges Greymouth residents to avoid travel after heavy rain causes 'huge amount of surface water'.
Source: Supplied

The NZTA advises motorists to be cautious on roads, as the flooding may have caused potholes.

Delays are likely due to potholes and a slip on State Highway 7 from Reefton to Greymouth.

On the east coast, State Highway 1 is closed north and south of Kaikoura until further notice due to multiple slips and detours are in place.

Related

West Coast

Weather News

00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours
02:02

Welfare centre set up in Greymouth as more severe weather expected to hit
00:46
NIWA reported that more than 153mm of rain had fallen in Greymouth in the past two days.

Watch: Gumboots needed for tour of flooded Greymouth property
03:07
Only yesterday parts of the West Coast were classified as in a drought.

Torrential downpours bring flash flooding to Greymouth and Hokitika

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

00:17
2
The US President touted the delivery of F-52 jets to Norway, but they only exist in the video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Video: Trump proudly announces sale of mythical jets that only exist in video game

00:26
3

'Storm in a D-cup' - luxury bra maker saddened to lose royal warrant after writing about visiting Queen

01:26
4
De Niro was giving an award to Meryl Streep for her role in ‘The Post’ and made it very clear what he thinks of the US President.

Video: Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'jerkoff-in-chief' during expletive-laden awards show tirade


00:18
5
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 