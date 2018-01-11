Flood-hit Greymouth spared further damage despite overnight rain

The Red Cross welfare centre set up following heavy flooding in the West Coast town of Greymouth yesterday will be closed this morning, as it is not needed.

Heavy downpours yesterday led to many streets being inundated, but while there had been consistent rain overnight, the flooding appears to have eased.

The Fire Service reports that it was not called to any flooding incidents overnight.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross told 1 NEWS they would be talking to Civil Defence this morning about closing the welfare centre which was set up, as "there is no need for it".

MetService reports that the complex low weather system will continue to affect the South Island until Saturday.

The West Coast is likely to continue to receive some heavy downfalls today and going into tomorrow.

Particularly heavy falls are forecast to arrive overnight tonight.

Southern Fire Communications told 1 NEWS yesterday that they attended about 60 flooding incidents on the West Coast, mainly in the Hokitika and Greymouth districts, and mostly to street flooding and property damage.

The NZTA advises motorists to be cautious on roads, as the flooding may have caused potholes.

Delays are likely due to potholes and a slip on State Highway 7 from Reefton to Greymouth.