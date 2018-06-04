Flood-hit Gisborne region in for another soaking tonight, with weather watch in force

Those cleaning up after floods this week in the Gisborne region are in for more nasty weather this evening with a cold front moving through.

MetService warns snow could fall as low as 300m in the area, and rainfall is likely to be heavy for brief periods.

A severe weather watch has been put in place between 5pm and 11pm today.

"People are advised to keep up to date with latest forecasts in case parts of this Watch are upgraded to a full warning, or further areas are added," MetService said.

Torrential rain led to flooding in parts of the East Cape earlier in the week, with a number of homes having to be evaucated.