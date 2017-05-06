Flood-hit Edgecumbe receives $1 million Lotto grant

The Lotto Grants Board has allocated $1 million to help Edgecumbe and its surrounding communities recover from last month's flood.

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne announced the grant today, saying a subcommittee had been set up to receive requests for assistance.

The money can be used to immediately assist community wellbeing and the recovery of community facilities and services.

It can't be used for business or employment support.

"The subcommittee's policy and process has been designed to enable community organisations to submit requests for flood recovery support with minimised compliance costs", Mr Dunne said.