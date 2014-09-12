Flights temporarily grounded across NZ after fire alarm, 'air traffic systems issue' in Christchurch

A fire alarm going off compounded by an "air traffic systems issue" at the Christchurch Radar Centre has led to flight disruptions across New Zealand this afternoon.

Flights have since resumed.

A statement by Airways NZ outlined details of the incident which led to delays.

"At approximately 1.30pm this afternoon, a fire alarm went off at the building that houses Airways' Christchurch Radar Centre. At this point, we don't have all the facts, however the following is known:

"The fire brigade has now cleared the building as safe and the radar centre continues to operate.

"There is a fault with our main air traffic system and we are operating on our back up standby system.

"The safety and wellbeing of the travelling public, our staff and our customers is our main priority. We will provide an update as more information comes to hand," Airways NZ says.

A spokesperson for Wellington Airport told 1 NEWS the issue is currently impacting six departing flights.

A Christchurch Airport spokeswoman says its flights are back on track.