Flights resume at Wellington airport after 24-hour weather chaos

Flights are resuming at Wellington Airport after low cloud and fog hit travellers' plans.

Surface flooding caused all flights to be suspended last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The low cloud descended on the airport on Saturday afternoon and stuck around on Sunday morning.

International and domestic flights were cancelled but began resuming mid-morning, according to the airport's website, allowing airlines to deal with the backlog of passengers.

The fog has lifted but Air New Zealand is warning further flights may be affected by the wet weather forecast for parts of the country on Sunday.

Check the current status and further updates of flight information for flights arriving into Wellington today.

