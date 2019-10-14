TODAY |

Flights resume at Auckland Airport as police respond to threat at nearby facility

Flights have resumed after a threat made at a facility near Auckland Airport caused "significant delays" this morning.

Police had earlier ordered a halt on all flights. Several people have posted on social media about being stuck on the tarmac, waiting in planes.

Police had been at the Geoffrey Roberts Road location since 8am, authorities said in a statement. But the runway has since been cleared to operate.

Some buildings have been evacuated.

Police have been at the Geoffrey Roberts Road location since 8am today. Source: 1 NEWS

"Specialist groups are currently on site and are conducting inquiries," the statement said.

Police gave no further detail of the threat other than telling 1 NEWS it was made through a phone.

A section of Laurence Stevens Drive, inbound off Puhinui Road, is closed by Hape Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Road is currently closed while police are at the scene.

All workers and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

"Significant delays are expected. Police appreciate motorists cooperation ahead of time as we conduct those inquiries at the location," polcie said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been alerted to assist police.

Auckland International Airport. Source: istock.com
