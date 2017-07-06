Flights resume after severe thunderstorms temporarily forced grounding of all flights at Auckland Airport

Flights due to depart Auckland Airport have now resumed after being temporarily grounded this afternoon when severe thunderstorms struck the city.

Seven international flights due to land in Auckland were diverted to Christchurch and Wellington, while four international flights were cancelled awaiting re-scheduling at Auckland Airport.

Severe thunderstorms have caused massive delays at Auckland Airport. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland at 4:30pm, but those warning have now been lifted.