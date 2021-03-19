Flights from Perth to New Zealand suspended after Perth managed isolation worker tests positive for Covid-19

Flights from Perth to New Zealand have been suspended after a security guard at a Perth managed isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19.
Health officials were advised of the new positive cases last night, according to the Ministry of Health. Their two housemates have also tested positive.
"Ministry officials have conducted a rapid public health assessment for New Zealand, and have determined scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out, including a further assessment and information from Australian health officials," the Ministry said last night in a statement.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins' office confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that outgoing flights to Perth were still going ahead, but incoming flights from the Perth have been suspended.
Meanwhile, Western Australian health officials have since determined a number of locations of interest visited by the confirmed case.
Anyone who has left Perth in the past four days and arrived in New Zealand have been advised to check the website.
Recent arrivals in New Zealand who have been at any of the locations of interest should self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for further advice.