Flights from Perth to New Zealand suspended after Perth managed isolation worker tests positive for Covid-19

Flights from Perth to New Zealand have been suspended after a security guard at a Perth managed isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19.

Air New Zealand plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Health officials were advised of the new positive cases last night, according to the Ministry of Health. Their two housemates have also tested positive.



"Ministry officials have conducted a rapid public health assessment for New Zealand, and have determined scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out, including a further assessment and information from Australian health officials," the Ministry said last night in a statement.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins' office confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that outgoing flights to Perth were still going ahead, but incoming flights from the Perth have been suspended.