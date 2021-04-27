Flights from Perth to New Zealand set to resume tomorrow

Flights from Perth to New Zealand are now set to resume tomorrow, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after direct flights from Perth to NZ were paused last night while the Ministry waited for a response from Western Australian officials.

The resumption of the green light comes with some clauses.

Anyone currently in Australia, including New Zealanders, who were at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of exposure.

Anyone who has arrived in New Zealand who was at a location of interest at the specified time must self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.

“New Zealand health officials today participated in a meeting with their Australian counterparts to further assess the public health risk of the recently identified Covid-19 community cases in Perth. It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand is low,” a ministry statement said.

“Following further assessment, the Ministry of Health is advising airlines that flights between Perth and New Zealand can resume as early as tomorrow.”

Anyone who has been in Perth since 27 April is advised to check the Western Australian Government website for locations of interest.

If you were at a location of interest at a specified time and you are still in Perth and are planning to travel to New Zealand, you are asked to follow the Western Australia health advice regarding isolation and testing on the above website, health officials say.