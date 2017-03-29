Flights delayed, cancelled at Dunedin Airport due to fog

Source:
Passengers flying out of Dunedin Airport today are being urged to keep up with airline websites to check if their flights have been delayed or cancelled as a result of fog.
Flight schedule board (file picture).
Source: 1 NEWS
Two Air NZ flights bound for Auckland and Wellington have been cancelled.
Fog is hampering both inbound and outbound flights from the airport.
Air NZ flight 5743 from Christchurch to Dunedin has also been cancelled this morning.
