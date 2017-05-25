Flights delayed as Auckland wakes to blanket of thick fog

Parts of Auckland are shrouded in thick fog this morning and Auckland Airport says several domestic flights have been delayed due to it.

At 5am today, fog was present in many of the isthmus suburbs, while the CBD itself was fairly clear.

By 6.37am, Auckland Airport reported four domestic flights had been cancelled, as well as 21 arriving and 10 departing domestic regional flights being delayed, totalling 35 flights affected.

Main trunk domestic flights - to and from Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown - as well as international flights have not been affected.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport's website for live updates of departure and arrival times.