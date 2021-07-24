Flights at Auckland Airport back to normal again after 43 affected by fog

Domestic flights are back to normal again at Auckland Airport after being disrupted by fog.

Fog disrupted flights at Auckland Airport on July 24. Source: 1 NEWS

Travellers enjoyed about a 30 minute reprieve in delays, diversions and cancellations this morning before fog restrictions were reinstated about 10.42am.

They had been lifted just after 10am, after being in place since 8am.

Fog restrictions were again lifted this afternoon just after 1.30pm.

The airport said bout 43 flights were affected.

This included about 13 cancellations and about 30 delays.

Flights affected included those to Great Barrier Island, Whangārei, Kaitaia, Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Rotorua and Nelson.

Flights to Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown were not affected, but some to Dunedin were.

Flights from Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown were also affected by the fog.

International flights were also not affected.