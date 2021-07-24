Flights at Auckland Airport again affected by fog

Domestic flights have again been disrupted by fog at Auckland Airport this morning.

Fog disrupted flights at Auckland Airport on July 24.

Travellers enjoyed about a 30 minute reprieve in delays, diversions and cancellations before fog restrictions were reinstated about 10.42am.

They had been lifted just after 10am, after being in place since 8am.

The airport says about 35 flights have been affected so far this morning.

This includes six cancellations and 29 delays.

Flights affected include those to Great Barrier Island, Whangārei, Kaitaia, Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Rotorua and Nelson.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown are not believed to have been affected.

However, flights from Christchurch and Queenstown have.

International flights were also not affected.