TODAY |

Flights at Auckland Airport again affected by fog

Source:  1 NEWS

Domestic flights have again been disrupted by fog at Auckland Airport this morning.

Fog disrupted flights at Auckland Airport on July 24. Source: 1 NEWS

Travellers enjoyed about a 30 minute reprieve in delays, diversions and cancellations before fog restrictions were reinstated about 10.42am.

They had been lifted just after 10am, after being in place since 8am. 

The airport says about 35 flights have been affected so far this morning. 

This includes six cancellations and 29 delays.

Flights affected include those to Great Barrier Island, Whangārei, Kaitaia, Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Rotorua and Nelson. 

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown are not believed to have been affected.

However, flights from Christchurch and Queenstown have. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of NIWA Weather's cameras captured Auckland's foggy start. Source: NIWA Weather

International flights were also not affected.

The latest flight arrival and departure information can be found at the Auckland Airport website.

New Zealand
Travel
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Pile-up on Auckland motorway as mattress flies off car roof
2
Sick leave doubled to 10 days a year from today
3
Toa the stranded orca calf dies
4
Toa the stranded orca calf buried at local marae
5
US gymnast nails vault no other woman has completed during Olympic training
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Toa the stranded orca calf dies

Covid-19 detected in New Plymouth wastewater

Kids listening at unsafe volumes on devices - study

Police pay negotiations break down, union weighs protest action