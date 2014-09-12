Flight prices plummet in Boxing Day sales

Flights around New Zealand are selling for as low as $19 a seat as airlines slash prices on Boxing Day.

Air New Zealand has dramatically dropped prices for both domestic and international flights on its Grabaseat website with flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Buenos Aires as cheap as $800 return.

Many of the local deals were quickly snapped up with cut price seats selling out within minutes today, NZME reports.

These included flights between Auckland, Queenstown, Dunedin and Christchurch.

Several international deals are still available but travellers need to be willing to fly around January and February next year for most of the cheap flights.