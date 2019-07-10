Flight delays as striking timelapse shows blanket of fog covering Auckland

Aucklanders have woken up this morning to a thick blanket of fog covering the city, which is impacting flights at the airport.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) tweeted a timelapse taken this morning showing the fog rolling in over the city within an hour or so.

Auckland Airport has tweeted that the thick fog is causing delays, and is advising passengers to check their website for the latest updates.

Fog restrictions were put in place at the airport at 7.52am, and so far 15 flights have been cancelled and 20 flights have been delayed.

International flights have not been affected.

Auckland Transport has also tweeted that a vessel breakdown has led to some ferries being cancelled from Devonport.