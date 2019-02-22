TODAY |

Flight crew could start journey to virus-stricken Wuhan today to evacuate New Zealand citizens

The crew on an Air New Zealand flight to evacuate New Zealand citizens from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan could start the journey to China today, according to union E tū.

E tū union has told 1 NEWS ten cabin crew are likely being positioned at Auckland Airport this afternoon for departure on a commercial flight.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has not given an update today, 1 NEWS has been told the crew will probably head to Hong Kong.

The crew will stay there for two nights before boarding another plane for Wuhan on Monday.

Four pilots, three of them captains, will also be on board the Air New Zealand 777-200 plane which leaves Hong Kong for Wuhan, the union has told 1 NEWS.

The aim is to stay on the ground in Wuhan for only “a few hours”, according to the union.

E tū says agreements are still being worked through for time cabin crew service beyond the normal 16 hour duty limitations.

No New Zealand Defence Force personnel are on the chartered Air New Zealand flight.

