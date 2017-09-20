Flight cancellations at Auckland Airport continue due to fuel crisis

Airline flights continue to be cancelled at Auckland Airport due to a fuel shortage, although the number of abandoned trips is reducing.

Airlines have been operating on 30 per cent of normal supplies since a pipeline carrying jet fuel from the Marsden Point refinery in Northland started leaking last week from damage speculated to have been caused by a digger.

The damaged pipeline's temporary shutdown for repairs has led to more than 100 cancellations.

But Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins said the level of disruption to passengers was reducing, with 14 flights expected to be cancelled today, including eight international and six domestic flights.

"This is a significant reduction on the 36 flights cancelled [on Wednesday]," she said. It comes as the fuel industry is putting an extra six to eight tanker trucks on the road, 24 hours a day, to deliver jet fuel to Auckland Airport.

Acting as fuel industry spokesman, Mobil Oil NZ manager Andrew McNaught said today that the pipeline should be fixed by next Thursday, where we can expect to see the fuel allocations rise to Auckland Airport from 30 per cent to 80 per cent.

"We will maintain the 30 per cent allocation of fuel to Auckland Airport until Thursday 28 September, but this will be continued to be reviewed on a daily basis," Mr McNaught said.

Refining NZ chief executive Sjoerd Post says repairs on the pipeline are making "good progress" and they hope to be welding in a new piece of pipe today.

"When the pipeline is up and running it will run at 80 per cent of capacity, before doing a few specific tests to get it pumping back at 100 per cent," Mr Post said.

Mr Post also says it may not be until the end of the year that the pipeline is back running at 100 per cent, as the testing equipment needs to be expedited back from Brazil and will be a complex process due to the length of the pipe.

Director Executive of BARNZ Justin Tighe-Umbers says: "Airlines have continued to stabilise to meet the 30 percent fuel allocation and are still managing to hit 95 per cent of their flights."