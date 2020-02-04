Flight bringing Kiwis back from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak to land tomorrow

The flight to evacuate New Zealanders from Wuhan, China, where the deadly coronavirus started, has taken off from Auckland and is due to return late tomorrow afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told 1 NEWS officials were working with Chinese authorities and Air New Zealand to finalise flight details.

"MFAT is in touch with those who have requested to leave Wuhan and return to New Zealand on the flight. The number of passengers travelling or a breakdown of nationalities is yet to be confirmed," the spokesperson said.

"This remains a complex operation with many issues still being worked through including visa requirements and transport logistics. Officials are working to resolve these as quickly as possible."

read more Auckland's Whangaparāoa gets ready for Kiwi coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan

Your playlist will load after this ad

Passengers will be quarantined at a military base in Whangaparāoa, in northern Auckland.

They'll have to isolate themselves at home for a further two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.