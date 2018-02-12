 

Fletcher Building reveals new five-year plan to improve its finances

The country's largest construction company says it's bringing in a "simpler and leaner" way of working in the hope of improving its finances.

Fletcher Building has been beset by financial woes and today it's unveiling its five-year plan.

In February, it announced $660m in losses and its chairman stood down.

Trouble projects for Fletcher Building include the ongoing Convention Centre build in Auckland and Christchurch's Justice and Emergency Precinct.

Fletcher Building says it will now focus on its core operations of building products and distribution, and closing out remaining projects belonging to its Building and Interiors arm.

It will divest its Formica and RoofTileGroup businesses.

There will be no change to Fletcher Building's estimated losses.

It says its financial year result is likely to include significant restructuring costs.

