 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Fletcher Building, New Zealand's largest construction company, asks for trading halt

share

Source:

NZN

Fletcher Building said it expects further "material losses" at its building and interiors business and expects to be in breach of its banking covenants once the losses are quantified.

Fletcher Building said it expects further 'material losses' in its building and interiors business.
Source: 1 NEWS

Its stock and capital notes were halted pending a review of buildings and interiors - known as B+I - projects.

"Although the project reviews are not yet complete, the current expectation of the board is that there will be further material losses in the B+I business beyond what was provided for in October 2017," the Auckland-based company said in a statement.

"Once the extent of those further losses is determined and provided for, it is expected that this would result in a breach of one or more of the covenants in the group's financing arrangements."

Fletcher said it is in the process of reviewing its key B+I projects as it prepares its first-half account. The trading halt will be lifted at the start of trading on Monday, by which time it will have made the results of the review public.

In October, Fletcher chair Ralph Norris apologised to shareholders for the company's mistakes as the company took a further $125 million provision against problematic construction contracts said its B unit would report a full-year loss of $160 million.

Losses on its problematic Convention Centre and Justice Precinct contracts accounted for about two-thirds of the $292 million loss recorded for B in 2017.

Its 2018 full-year earnings guidance, excluding B+I loss, is $680 million to $720 million, suggesting full-year earnings including B+I could be as low as $520 million.

Fletcher dumped chief executive Mark Adamson amid the problems at B+I. His replacement, Ross Taylor, started in November.

Fletcher shares last traded at $7.77 and have tumbled 23 per cent in the past 12 months.

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

01:02
2
Victorious New Zealand Silver Ferns celebrate during the Fast5 Netball world series grand final match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 30th October 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

00:26
5
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 